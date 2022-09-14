France's Le Maire: French growth revised up to 2.7% for 2022
Reuters | Paris | 14-09-2022
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that French growth would be revised up to 2.7% from 2.5% for 2022,
Le Maire made the comments in an interview with CNews television.
