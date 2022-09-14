Left Menu

S.Korea court orders arrest of developer of failed cryptocurrency Luna

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 14-09-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 12:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the primary developer of failed cryptocurrency Luna and the founder of blockchain platform Terraform Labs.

"An arrest warrant has been issued for a total of six people, including Do Kwon, who are currently residing in Singapore," a spokesperson for prosecutors told Reuters. Kwon has been accused of fraud by investors after Luna's value fell to practically zero in May following the collapse of paired stablecoin TerraUSD's peg to the U.S. dollar.

Reuters could not immediately reach Kwon for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

