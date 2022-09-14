Left Menu

Second air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region killing six - hospital official

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 14-09-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 12:39 IST
Second air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region killing six - hospital official
A second air strike hit the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday killing six people, a hospital official said.

Five bodies were taken to Mekelle hospital, while another was taken to Ayder hospital alongside 10 wounded people, said Fasika Amdeslasie, a surgeon at Ayder, following what he described as a drone strike.

Ethiopian military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not respond to requests for comment.

