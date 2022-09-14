Second air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region killing six - hospital official
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 14-09-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 12:39 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
A second air strike hit the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday killing six people, a hospital official said.
Five bodies were taken to Mekelle hospital, while another was taken to Ayder hospital alongside 10 wounded people, said Fasika Amdeslasie, a surgeon at Ayder, following what he described as a drone strike.
Ethiopian military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not respond to requests for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ethiopian
- Tigray
- Ethiopia
- Legesse Tulu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fighting spreads along borders of Ethiopia's Tigray region - Ethiopian government
Ethiopian, Eritrean troops clash with Tigrayan forces in the north
Ethiopian, Eritrean forces clash with Tigrayan forces in the north
TPLF says Ethiopian, Eritrean forces attack in northwest Tigray
TPLF says Ethiopian, Eritrean forces attack in northwest Tigray