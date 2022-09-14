At least 10 people trapped in collapsed building in Jordan

Rescuers were searching on Wednesday for ten people under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Jordanian capital where five people were confirmed dead so far, officials said. At least 25 people were in a dilapidated residential building in Amman when it crumbled on Tuesday.

"There are at least 10 people under the rubble ... there are signs of life," said government spokesperson Faisal Shboul during a visit to the site in the Webdeh district. Civil defence rescuers worked through the night to remove collapsed concrete roofs and lift debris in a desperate search for survivors. About a dozen people had been evacuated so far, several with serious injuries, hospital sources said.

Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh ordered an investigation as officials blamed the building's state of disrepair.

