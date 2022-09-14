Left Menu

4 arrested in assault of Kolkata police officer, torching police vehicle during BJP rally

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 13:03 IST
At least four people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a police officer and setting a police vehicle on fire in Kolkata during the BJP's rally, an official said.

The arrests were made during night-long raids in Beliaghata, Topsia and Bowbazar areas, he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Debajit Chattopadhyay was chased and assaulted with sticks by some people in the Bowbazar area during the BJP's 'March to Nabanna' rally on Tuesday.

A police vehicle was also torched near the Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar.

''The raids are still going on,'' said an officer of Kolkata Police on Wednesday afternoon.

The four arrested persons were identified from video clips of the two incidents, he said.

They have been booked under sections dealing with attempt to murder, destruction of government property and preventing public servant from performing duty, the officer said.

Chattopadhyay suffered multiple fractures and is at present undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

BJP's national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said the attacks were the handwork of TMC supporters who got into the rally.

''Our activists are being framed and false charges slapped against them,'' he alleged.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said what if the West Bengal government follows the Uttar Pradesh ''model'' and ''send bulldozers to homes of BJP workers who destroyed public property''.

