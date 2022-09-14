Left Menu

EU chief Von der Leyen to visit Ukraine to stress support

PTI | Strasbourg | Updated: 14-09-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 13:30 IST
President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen Image Credit: ANI
European Union Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen announced a surprise visit to Kyiv later on Wednesday to show the bloc's support for Ukraine as it fights back against the Russian invasion.

Dressed in the colours of Ukraine, von der Leyen said in her State of the European Union address that the bloc would come to the aid of Ukraine by opening its seamless single market more to Ukrainian products and said she would "discuss all this with President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy." The EU has already committed billions in aid to Ukraine since the February 24 invasion by Russia. Von der Leyen announced Wednesday the bloc will provide 100 million euros to build up schools destroyed during the invasion.

