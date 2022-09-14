Left Menu

Germany raids, bans violent biker gang United Tribuns

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 14-09-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 13:31 IST
Nancy Faeser Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
German authorities raided premises linked to the biker gang United Tribuns across the country, after the nation's top security official banned the group on Wednesday for its involvement in violent crime.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the group and its 13 chapters would be dissolved and its assets seized.

"Members of the group United Tribuns have committed serious crimes: sexual crimes, people trafficking and attempted killings," she said.

The gang, which was formed in 2004, has been involved in violent clashes with other biker groups, such as the Hells Angels.

Its founder, named on the group's website as Almir Boki' Culum, is originally from Bosnia.

