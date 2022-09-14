Left Menu

S.Korea seeks to arrest developer of failed cryptocurrency Luna

A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the primary developer of cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD, whose spectacular collapse in May roiled crypto markets around the world.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 14-09-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 13:34 IST
S.Korea seeks to arrest developer of failed cryptocurrency Luna
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the primary developer of cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD, whose spectacular collapse in May roiled crypto markets around the world. Kwon, also the founder of blockchain platform Terraform Labs, has been accused of fraud by investors in the wake of the collapse.

"An arrest warrant has been issued for a total of six people, including Do Kwon, who are currently residing in Singapore," a spokesperson for prosecutors said on Wednesday without elaborating. Kwon did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

The arrest order comes after months of investigation, including search and seizure operations at related offices and local cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin that was once among the top 10 cryptocurrencies globally by market value, broke its 1:1 peg to the U.S. dollar in May, plunging in value and sending paired token Luna plummetting with it.

According to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, investors in the two coins lost an estimated $42 billion. The market turmoil that ensued led to the failure of several major crypto companies including U.S. crypto lender Celsius and Singapore-based crypto fund manager Three Arrows Capital.

In an August video interview with crypto media platform Coinage, Kwon said he had moved to Singapore because of concerns about his family's safety and rejected suggestions that the relocation was due to the crash or an attempt to evade investigators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022