Kyrgyzstan reports renewed clash on border with Tajikistan - TASS
Updated: 14-09-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 13:54 IST
Kyrgyzstan's border force reported another round of shooting on its border with Tajikistan on Wednesday, the TASS news agency reported, citing officials.
Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards exchanged fire on Wednesday, leaving at least one dead in the latest clash over their shared border, officials said.
