Depositors take hostages at commercial bank in Beirut - security source
A group of depositors, at least one of whom is armed, took hostages at Blom bank in central Beirut on Wednesday, a security source said.
It is the second hostage situation at a bank in recent weeks in Lebanon, where a devastating financial crisis has locked most people out of their bank accounts.
