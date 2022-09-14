China's Xi arrives in Kazakhstan on first foreign trip since pandemic
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-09-2022 14:31 IST
China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported.
It is Xi's first trip to a foreign nation since China all but shut its borders due to COVID-19.
