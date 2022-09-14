Left Menu

EU executive chief backs call to reform way bloc acts and decides

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced her support on Wednesday for the idea of reforming EU institutions through an update of the European Union's treaties, something she said citizens had shown they wanted.

Reuters | Strasbourg | Updated: 14-09-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 14:25 IST
EU executive chief backs call to reform way bloc acts and decides
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced her support on Wednesday for the idea of reforming EU institutions through an update of the European Union's treaties, something she said citizens had shown they wanted. "We need to improve the way we do things and the way we decide things," von der Leyen said in her annual address to the European Parliament, which has been pushing for treaty changes.

She told lawmakers she supported their call for a convention to debate potential reforms, needed in particular if the European Union continues to expand beyond its 27 members. Von der Leyen noted some people believed now was not the right time. In May, 13 EU countries largely from the Nordics and Eastern Europe said they did not support "unconsidered and premature" attempts to launch a process of treaty change.

This would entail a serious risk of drawing political energy away from the important tasks of handling urgent geopolitical challenges facing Europe, they said in a joint statement. "We already have a Europe that works. We do not need to rush into institutional reforms in order to deliver results," they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022