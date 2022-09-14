Seven people injured in grenade attack on Police station in Pak: Police

Seven people, including four policemen, were injured when terrorists attacked a police station in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the Kohat district of KPK province on Tuesday night when terrorists hurled a hand grenade on the Billtung police station injuring people who were in the premises.

"The incident happened on Tuesday night. One hand grenade was hurled by the terrorists on the police station which resulted in seven people getting injured. Four of them were policemen," a senior police official said. He said a massive search operation has been started after the attack on police station. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

In other incident some unknown miscreants attacked a Frontier Corps Check post in Godar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in which one personnel was killed and another injured.

The attackers managed to flee from the scene after the attack taking benefit of darkness.

