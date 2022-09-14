Left Menu

Bizman considered close to Anubrata quizzed by CBI in cattle smuggling case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 14:40 IST
A businessman, considered close to arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, was questioned by the CBI on Wednesday in connection with the cattle smuggling case, officials said.

The CBI summoned Rajib Bhattacharya, a Birbhum-based businessman, to ascertain his links with Mondal, the TMC district president who was arrested last month, they said.

Bhattacharya reached the CBI camp office in Bolpur around 2 pm. He refused to speak to waiting journalists as he went inside the office.

Mondal was arrested by the CBI from his Bolpur home on August 11 and is at present in judicial remand at Asansol correctional home after being in the agency's custody for 14 days.

