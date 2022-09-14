Kyrgyzstan reports renewed clash on border with Tajikistan - agencies

Kyrgyzstan's border force reported another round of shooting on its border with Tajikistan on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported citing officials.

Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards exchanged fire overnight on Wednesday, leaving at least one dead and others injured in the latest clash over their shared border. Kyrgyzstan said a new shootout occurred near the Kak-Sai border point in the country's western Batken region on Wednesday afternoon, but was brought under control by 1440 local time (0840 GMT).

"The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is tense. Border delegations of the two countries continue negotiations," Russian news agencies quoted the state border service as saying in a statement. Border skirmishes between the two landlocked Central Asian countries - both allies of Russia, but whose own relations are strained - are not uncommon.

