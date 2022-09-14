Left Menu

Kyrgyzstan reports renewed clash on border with Tajikistan - agencies

Kyrgyzstan said a new shootout occurred near the Kak-Sai border point in the country's western Batken region on Wednesday afternoon, but was brought under control by 1440 local time (0840 GMT). "The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is tense. Border delegations of the two countries continue negotiations," Russian news agencies quoted the state border service as saying in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 14:49 IST
Kyrgyzstan reports renewed clash on border with Tajikistan - agencies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kyrgyz Republic

Kyrgyzstan's border force reported another round of shooting on its border with Tajikistan on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported citing officials.

Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards exchanged fire overnight on Wednesday, leaving at least one dead and others injured in the latest clash over their shared border. Kyrgyzstan said a new shootout occurred near the Kak-Sai border point in the country's western Batken region on Wednesday afternoon, but was brought under control by 1440 local time (0840 GMT).

"The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is tense. Border delegations of the two countries continue negotiations," Russian news agencies quoted the state border service as saying in a statement. Border skirmishes between the two landlocked Central Asian countries - both allies of Russia, but whose own relations are strained - are not uncommon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022