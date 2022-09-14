Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. FIGHTING AND DIPLOMACY

* In the battle-scarred northeast Ukrainian town of Balakliia, regional police officers showed reporters the bodies of two men they said were civilians shot dead at a checkpoint on Sept. 6 when the town was still under Russian control. Reuters could not independently verify the details of what happened in Balakliia. Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. * President Zelenskiy said Ukraine had recaptured around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles), apparently all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv. About half that area had been made secure and "stabilisation measures are still ongoing" in the other half, he said.

* Ukraine has made significant progress as it pushes back Russian forces but it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point, U.S. President Biden said. * The United States is likely to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine in "coming days".

* Russia has likely used Iranian-made drones in Ukraine for the first time, Britain's defence intelligence said, after Kyiv reported downing one of the UAVs. * Five civilians have been killed in Bakhmut, while 16 were wounded in the Ukraine-controlled part of the Donetsk region, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

* In the south, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported heavy Russian shelling of the city which damaged residential buildings. No reports on casualties. * Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

* Russian authorities are facing challenges in other former Soviet republics, with over a 100 dead amid fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as shooting between guards patrolling the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. DIPLOMACY

* Vladimir Putin's chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia's demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it and pressed ahead with his military campaign, according to three people close to the Russian leadership. * German Chancellor Scholz urged Russian President Putin in a phone call to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, based on ceasefire, complete withdrawal of Russian troops and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said.

QUOTE * "With the necessary courage and with the necessary solidarity, Putin will fail and Ukraine and Europe will prevail," European Union chief executive Ursula von der Leyen said in her annual address to the European Parliament. "This is about autocracy against democracy."

