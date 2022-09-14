Left Menu

New frontline in Ukraine is close to Luhansk separatist 'border' - TASS cites commander

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 14:59 IST
The frontline in eastern Ukraine is approaching the borders of territory claimed by the separatist Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), a senior Russian-backed LPR military commander told the TASS news agency on Wednesday. Russian forces have seized control of the entire LPR - one of two regions that make up Ukraine's eastern Donbas region - since first entering Ukraine on Feb. 24 with a stated aim of wresting the entire Donbas from Kyiv's control.

But a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive over the last week has driven Russian forces back and is bringing the new frontline closer to the LPR's self-proclaimed borders, commander Andrey Marochko said on Wednesday.

