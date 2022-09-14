Left Menu

UKSSSC paper leak case: STF arrests brother of Lucknow-based private firm's owner

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:00 IST
UKSSSC paper leak case: STF arrests brother of Lucknow-based private firm's owner
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the brother of a private firm's owner in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examinations paper leak scam.

Lucknow-based RMS TechnoSolutions Pvt Ltd's was roped in by the UKSSSC to conduct the graduate-level recruitment examination whose question papers were leaked.

Sanjiv Kumar Chauhan, the brother of RMS TechnoSolutions Pvt Ltd's owner Rajesh Chauhan, was arrested by the STF and produced in a local court from where he was sent to 14 days' judicial custody on Tuesday, the state information department said.

He is charged with taking over 20 candidates from Udham Singh Nagar district to an apartment in Ghaziabad in connivance with another arrested accused Sandeep Sharma to help them solve the leaked question paper, the state information department said.

With the arrest of Sanjiv Kumar Chauhan, the total arrests made in connection with the paper leak case have risen to 39.

Rajesh Chauhan was arrested some days ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022