BRIEF-ICE Says Endex Natgas Daily Futures Contracts Not To Be Adjusted For Sept. 19 Holiday

ICE Endex: * THE ICE ENDEX NATURAL GAS DAILY FUTURES CONTRACTS WILL NOT BE ADJUSTED TO THE UK BANK HOLIDAY ON MONDAY 19 SEPTEMBER 2022

* CONSEQUENTLY, THE WEEKEND CONTRACT (W/END) WILL CONSIST OF ONLY TWO CONSECUTIVE GAS DAYS FROM SEPT. 17 - 18 * THE DAY-AHEAD CONTRACT (DA) TRADED ON SEPT. 16 WILL BE FOR GAS DAY SEPT. 19

