European court rules France must re-examine repatriation requests of wives of IS combatants
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:07 IST
- Country:
- France
The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests of two French women who traveled to Syria with their partners to join Islamic State, and the children they gave birth to there.
The court ruled that France's refusal to repatriate the women and children was in violation of the rights to "enter the territory of the state of which (one) is a national".
