European court rules France must re-examine repatriation requests of wives of IS combatants

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:07 IST
European Court of Human Rights Image Credit: wikipedia
The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests of two French women who traveled to Syria with their partners to join Islamic State, and the children they gave birth to there.

The court ruled that France's refusal to repatriate the women and children was in violation of the rights to "enter the territory of the state of which (one) is a national".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

