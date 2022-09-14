EU regulators to study Google court ruling before deciding next step

EU antitrust regulators said on Wednesday that they would study the General Court's ruling backing their decision against Alphabet's Google before deciding on possible next steps.

Europe's second top court largely agreed with the European Commission's arguments but trimmed the fine by 5% to 4.125 billion euros because it disagreed with the EU competition enforcer on one point.

