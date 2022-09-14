Kremlin: Ukraine's NATO ambitions remain threat to Russia
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Ukraine's ongoing ambitions to join the Western NATO military alliance presented a threat to Russia's security and highlighted the necessity for Russia to conduct what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
