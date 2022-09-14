China seeks public comment on possible amendments to cybersecurity law
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:37 IST
China's cyberspace regulator said on Wednesday it was seeking public comments on possible amendments to the country's cybersecurity law.
The proposed amendments include adjusting the types and extent of administrative penalties for some violations, it added in its statement.
