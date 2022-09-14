French government doesn't rule out introducing provision on pension reform this year — govt spokesman

The French government does not rule out including a provision on planned pension reform, a topic of constant political upheaval, in a social security bill this year, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

President Emmanuel Macron has said he wanted to start implementing his pensions reform, which mainly consists of a progressive rise to 65 of the legal retirement age, next summer.

