French government doesn't rule out introducing provision on pension reform this year — govt spokesman

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:39 IST
Olivier Veran Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

The French government does not rule out including a provision on planned pension reform, a topic of constant political upheaval, in a social security bill this year, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

President Emmanuel Macron has said he wanted to start implementing his pensions reform, which mainly consists of a progressive rise to 65 of the legal retirement age, next summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

