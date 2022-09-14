France told to re-examine repatriation requests of wives of IS combatants

The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests from two French women who traveled to Syria with their partners to join Islamic State, and the children they gave birth to there.

The court ruled France's refusal to repatriate the women and children was in violation of the right to "enter the territory of the state of which (one) is a national". The parents of the two women took their fight to the European court in Strasbourg after France refused to allow their daughters and grandchildren back into France. They have currently detained in Kurdish-run camps in northeast Syria.

The families had argued their prolonged detention in Syria exposed the women and children to inhumane and degrading treatment and violated their right to respect for family life. France has for years resisted calls by human rights groups to repatriate women who left to join the Islamist militant group, saying it viewed them as "fighters" who should be tried where they were accused of committing crimes.

In July, France conducted mass repatriation of French nationals detained in Syria, bringing home 16 adult women and 35 children, some of them orphans, in chartered planes. That move broke with France's case-by-case policy of bringing children back to France without their mothers.

Rights groups say some 75 French women and 160 children remain in the camps. They are among more than 40,000 foreign nationals, most of them Iraqis, in detention, according to Human Rights Watch.

