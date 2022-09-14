2 women rescued from flesh trade in Palghar

Police have rescued two women and arrested a 50-year-old man who was allegedly pushing them into flesh trade in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, police raided a house in Kamla Park area on Monday and found the two women, aged 18 and 19, being forced into prostitution by the accused, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

The police sent the two women to a shelter home and arrested the accused, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said.

