Left Menu

2 women rescued from flesh trade in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:51 IST
2 women rescued from flesh trade in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

Police have rescued two women and arrested a 50-year-old man who was allegedly pushing them into flesh trade in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, police raided a house in Kamla Park area on Monday and found the two women, aged 18 and 19, being forced into prostitution by the accused, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

The police sent the two women to a shelter home and arrested the accused, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022