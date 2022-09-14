Left Menu

Tunisian govt and top union agree public sector wage increase deal - state news

Tunisia's government and the powerful UGTT union have reached a deal to increase public sector wages by 3.5% in the next three years, the TAP state news agency said on Wednesday. The agreement could ease escalating social and economic tensions in the North Africa country.

It is not yet known if the two parties have reached an agreement regarding issues relating to demands from the International Monetary Fund, including reducing subsidies and reforming public companies burdened by high debt.

