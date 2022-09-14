Syria may 'return to larger-scale fighting,' U.N. warns in new report

Syria's bloody conflict is at risk of further escalation after a front line across the country flared up in recent months, the United Nations warned on Wednesday in a new report.

"Syria cannot afford a return to larger-scale fighting, but that is where it may be heading," said Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, chair of the U.N.'s Syria commission.

