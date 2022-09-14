Left Menu

Cable operator ends life in Thane; police register suicide abetment case against 15 people

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-09-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 16:12 IST
Cable operator ends life in Thane; police register suicide abetment case against 15 people
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against 15 people for allegedly abetting the suicide of a cable operator in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Pralhad Narayan Patil (45) operated the cable business in Sandap village.

The accused persons had also started a similar business in the village and they allegedly harassed Patil, senior police inspector Pandhari Kande from Thane railway police station said.

On September 10, Patil allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train between Dativali and Nilaje stations, police said.

The police later found a suicide note in his house in which he held the accused persons responsible for the extreme step, the official said. Based on a complaint filed by Patil's brother, the police have registered a case against 15 people, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022