India and France reiterate calls for negotiations to end conflict in Ukraine
India and France on Wednesday reiterated calls for negotiation to end the conflict in Ukraine.
"There should be a return to dialogue and diplomacy," India's foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, told reporters after a meeting with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.
