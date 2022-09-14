Japan's PM Kishida to order fresh stimulus package Sept 30 - Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to instruct his cabinet on Sept. 30 to compile a fresh stimulus package to cushion the economic blow from rising living costs, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

The government will compile an extra budget to fund the package and aim to submit it to parliament around late October, Kyodo said without citing sources.

