Egypt, Qatar sign agreements to boost cooperation during state visit
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-09-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 16:26 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Egypt and Qatar signed three memomoranda of understanding, including one between the two nations' sovereign wealth funds, the Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday during a two-day trip by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Doha.
Sisi's trip to Qatar is his first since Cairo and Doha restored relations last year following a regional diplomatic rift. Qatar and Egypt have moved quickly to rebuild relations since, striking deals worth up to $5 billion.
