Israeli strike on Damascus airport in June halted aid for nearly two weeks - U.N.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 16:31 IST
Israeli strike on Damascus airport in June halted aid for nearly two weeks - U.N.

An Israeli strike that damaged the Damascus International Airport in June made it impossible for the United Nations to fly in aid deliveries to needy Syrians for around two weeks, the U.N.'s Syria commission said on Wednesday.

Commissioner Lynn Welchmann told reporters in Geneva that the Israeli strike "led to considerable damage to infrastructure and the closure of the airport for nearly two weeks or 13 days".

That "meant the suspension of U.N. deliveries of humanitarian assistgance which is extremely serious," she said.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

