UK to set out details of energy crisis package for businesses next week - spokesman
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 16:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's government will next week set out further details of its plan to support businesses through the energy crisis, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Wednesday.
The spokesman said the scheme would help with October energy bills and be backdated if necessary.
