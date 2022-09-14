Power failure at Home Affairs office in Pretoria

The Department of Home Affairs has experienced a power failure at its back office in Pretoria, which has disrupted some services.

All applications that are live capture, such as Smart ID cards and passports, cannot be issued without first being cleared at this office.

"The back office has a generator and four uninterrupted power supplies (UPS), which work as back-up. Unfortunately, the power [failure] also affected the UPS when the generator tried to kick off," the department said in a statement.

This, according to the department, will mean that all Home Affairs offices in the country are unable to issue Smart ID cards, passports, and temporary identity certificates.

The only services that are not affected and will continue being offered are the birth, marriage, and death services.

The department said technicians are working around the clock to ensure that services are speedily restored, and it is hoping that services will be restored today.

"The department apologises to clients and appeals for their patience. Further communication, if necessary, will be issued today."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)