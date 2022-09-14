Left Menu

Relatives cut off nose, ears of man over past insult in Rajasthan's Barmer

PTI | Barmer | Updated: 14-09-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 17:23 IST
  Country:
  • India

Some unidentified people cut off the nose and both ears of a 55-year-old man in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said Wednesday.

Sukhram Vishnoi, a resident of Adarsh Sondi village, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition from where he was referred to Jodhpur for treatment, police said.

The incident happened Tuesday night when Vishnoi was returning home, and some people, allegedly the former in-laws of her daughter, thrashed him and cut off his nose and ears.

His leg was also fractured in the attack, said ASI Achalaram posted at Sedwa Police Station.

According to the police, Vishnoi had got her daughter married to another man about after she left the house of her first husband two-three years ago.

His daughter’s former in-laws attacked Vishnoi apparently to take revenge for the insult, they said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

