Erdogan, Putin will discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes -Turkish official

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin will discuss the recent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan when they meet in Samarkand this week, a senior Turkish official said on Wednesday. NATO member Turkey backs Azerbaijan.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 14-09-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 17:32 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin will discuss the recent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan when they meet in Samarkand this week, a senior Turkish official said on Wednesday. New clashes erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Wednesday as international peace efforts intensified, a day after nearly 100 soldiers were killed in the worst fighting between the ex-Soviet republics since 2020.

The meeting between Erdogan and Putin, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit in Uzbekistan, is set to take place on Friday. Russia is the pre-eminent power in the Caucasus and has peacekeeping troops in the Azeri-Armenian conflict zone. NATO member Turkey backs Azerbaijan.

