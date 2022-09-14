Couple kill self over domestic trouble in Rajasthan's Bikaner

A couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond in a domestic dispute in Bikaner district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday at Tantgaon village in Nokha town, Nokha police station SHO Ishwar Prasad said.

The deceased were identified as Madan Meghwal (25) and his wife Raja Devi (23).

Their bodies were retrieved from the pond on Wednesday and handed over to their family members after a post mortem.

No suicide note has been recovered from the dead couple, Prasad said.

A case has been registered under Section 174 (suicide) of the CrPc.

