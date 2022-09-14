Left Menu

Couple kill self over domestic trouble in Rajasthan's Bikaner

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-09-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 17:47 IST
Couple kill self over domestic trouble in Rajasthan's Bikaner
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond in a domestic dispute in Bikaner district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday at Tantgaon village in Nokha town, Nokha police station SHO Ishwar Prasad said.

The deceased were identified as Madan Meghwal (25) and his wife Raja Devi (23).

Their bodies were retrieved from the pond on Wednesday and handed over to their family members after a post mortem.

No suicide note has been recovered from the dead couple, Prasad said.

A case has been registered under Section 174 (suicide) of the CrPc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022