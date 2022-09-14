Armenia's PM: 105 soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan
Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 105 Armenian service personnel had died in clashes with Azerbaijan over the last two days, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.
Both Baku and Armenia blame each other for the latest flare-up in hostilities between the two South Caucasus countries.
