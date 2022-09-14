Left Menu

PM says 105 Armenian soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 105 Armenian service personnel had died in clashes with Azerbaijan over the last two days, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday. Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other for the latest flare-up in the South Caucasus.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 18:55 IST
PM says 105 Armenian soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 105 Armenian service personnel had died in clashes with Azerbaijan over the last two days, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other for the latest flare-up in the South Caucasus. In a speech to Armenia's parliament, Pashinyan said Azerbaijan had "established control" over some parts of Armenian territory as a result of the latest military confrontation, the TASS news agency reported.

"If we say that Azerbaijan has carried out aggression against Armenia, it means that they have managed to establish control over some territories," he said, according to TASS. Armenia had reported 49 fatalities on Tuesday, adding that the number was likely to rise. Azerbaijan reported 50 fatalities among its service personnel.

Pashinyan resisted calls from the opposition to introduce martial law in Armenia - as the country did two years ago during a bloody six-week war with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region - saying he did not yet think it necessary. The fighting that broke out on Tuesday is the worst between the ex-Soviet republics since 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022