US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after rout on rate hike worries

14-09-2022
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday following a sharp selloff in the previous session after red-hot inflation data fanned worries about how much and how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.05 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 31,141.02.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.04 points, or 0.20%, at 3,940.73, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 46.83 points, or 0.40%, to 11,680.41 at the opening bell.

