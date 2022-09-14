Left Menu

Jai Ram Thakur welcomes ST status to people of Trans-Giri area

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Union Cabinet approved Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the people of the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district on Wednesday.

14-09-2022
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Union Cabinet approved Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the people of the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district on Wednesday. The chief minister welcomed the decision saying, "The Central Government has fulfilled a long-pending demand of the people of Trans Giri area. In the neighbouring state Uttarakhand, the people with almost identical culture and topographic conditions had exactly the same status."

The Himachal Pradesh CM further said that the decision would go a long way in preserving the rich culture in the area. "This decision will benefit over 1.60 lakh people of the Sirmaur district. It will go a long way in preserving the rich culture and traditions of the area and accelerate the pace of development," the CM further said.

The BJP leader said that since coming into power, he was persuading the Central leadership for taking this decision "The State Government was always alive to the genuine and emotional demands of the people of the Hatti community and put up this matter with the Central Government vigorously due to which fruitful results have emerged," Thakur added. (ANI)

