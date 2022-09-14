Punjab church attack: Probe on right track, says ADGP

A senior Punjab police officer on Wednesday said the probe in connection with the desecration and fire incident at a church in the state’s Tarn Taran district is on the right track and the culprits will be nabbed soon.

The Punjab Police had constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the incident in which a church was vandalised by four masked men on August 30 night.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla on Wednesday held a meeting with the SIT. Later, the ADGP along with the SIT members visited the crime spot to discuss the status of the investigation.

The SIT is headed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ferozepur Range, and comprises the senior superintendent of police and the SP (Investigation).

According to a Punjab Police statement here on Wednesday, the SIT was constituted to ensure an effective and speedy investigation into the desecration and fire incident at the church in Thakarpura village of Tarn Taran.

ADGP Arpit Shukla showed satisfaction over the ongoing investigation by the SIT and said the accused will be held soon.

''The investigation is on the right track. Culprits will be behind the bars soon and strict punitive action against them will be ensured,'' he reiterated.

Shukla also visited the international border to hold a meeting with officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) to discuss strategies to counter the drone operations, which have emerged as a new threat to the national security, said the statement.

Giving a call for total synergy and teamwork between the BSF and the Punjab Police, the ADGP assured full support and said it was high time that both forces work as one team.

He also asked BSF officials to share sector-wise inputs on movements of suspected persons.

Shukla directed SSPs of border districts to strengthen police check points, especially at night.

