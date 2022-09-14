Man held for raping niece

Dakshina Kannada district police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Kombaru village in Kadaba taluk for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating his niece.

Police said the girl (17) had discontinued her studies after class IX and had been staying with her uncle and aunt for the last three years to look after their children.

The sexual assault within the family came to light when an ASHA worker asked the girl after seeing her discomfort. The girl told the worker that she was raped by her uncle in the drawing room when everyone was asleep in February last.

He repeated the crime at least five times, after threatening the girl against revealing the matter to anyone. The girl who was scared silently suffered the ordeal and did not inform anyone about the assault.

The ASHA worker conducted a pregnancy test on her which was positive.

A case has been registered at the Kadaba police station against the man, identified as Rukmaiah, under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the police said.

