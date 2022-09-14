Left Menu

U.S. imposes fresh sanctions over Iran's cyber activities

Updated: 14-09-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 20:09 IST
The United States imposed fresh sanctions on Wednesday in relation to Iran's cyber activities, the U.S. Treasury Department's website showed.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned ten individuals and two entities over the cyber activities, according to the Treasury Department website.

