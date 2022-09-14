U.S. imposes fresh sanctions over Iran's cyber activities
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 20:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States imposed fresh sanctions on Wednesday in relation to Iran's cyber activities, the U.S. Treasury Department's website showed.
The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned ten individuals and two entities over the cyber activities, according to the Treasury Department website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones
Russia has faced 'failures' with Iranian-made drones, says U.S. official
Iran closes border to Iraq, flights stop amid violent unrest
Truck collides with minibus in Iran, killing at least 16
Iran closes border to Iraq, flights stop amid violent unrest