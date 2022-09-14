Egypt frees detained Al Jazeera journalist -Al Jazeera

Egyptian authorities have released Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed Al Nagdy from detention, the pan-Arab, Qatar-based television network reported on Wednesday, quoting Al Nagdy's lawyer.

The move comes as Egypt's president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visits Doha, his first since the two countries restored relations last year following a regional diplomatic rift. The visit comes as Egypt seeks further financial support and investment to cushion an economic shock caused by the war in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)