Egypt frees detained Al Jazeera journalist -Al Jazeera

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 20:11 IST
Egyptian authorities have released Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed Al Nagdy from detention, the pan-Arab, Qatar-based television network reported on Wednesday, quoting Al Nagdy's lawyer.

The move comes as Egypt's president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visits Doha, his first since the two countries restored relations last year following a regional diplomatic rift. The visit comes as Egypt seeks further financial support and investment to cushion an economic shock caused by the war in Ukraine.

