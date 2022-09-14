Left Menu

MLA Bachchu Kadu gets temporary bail in 2018 assault-on-govt officials case

The magistrate, while denying him bail, said the offences Kadu is accused of were serious, and they can be tried only by the sessions court.He had also skipped several summonses, it noted.The MLA then approached the special court for cases against MLAs and MPs. After brief arguments, special judge R N Rokade granted him interim or temporary bail, and posted the hearing on his regular bail plea to September 21.

A special court here on Wednesday granted interim bail to independent MLA and former Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu in a case where he is accused of assaulting government officials.

The alleged incident had taken place at the state secretariat Mantralaya here in March 2018, following which a case was registered under IPC section 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) against him. A magistrate's court had issued a warrant against the Achlapur MLA for not appearing despite several summonses.

After he appeared on Wednesday, the court sent him in judicial custody. The magistrate, while denying him bail, said the offences Kadu is accused of were serious, and they can be tried only by the sessions court.

He had also skipped several summonses, it noted.

The MLA then approached the special court for cases against MLAs and MPs. After brief arguments, special judge R N Rokade granted him interim or temporary bail, and posted the hearing on his regular bail plea to September 21.

