Left Menu

Austrian prosecutors open investigation related to Vienna power company

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 14-09-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 20:20 IST
Austrian prosecutors open investigation related to Vienna power company
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austrian authorities have opened an investigation related to Vienna power company Wien Energie, which recently asked for state help with surging futures margin calls, said a spokesperson for the prosecutors' office for white-collar crime.

"We have launched an investigation against unknown perpetrators on suspicion of grossly negligent harm to creditors' interests," the spokesperson said on Wednesday when asked about reports of an investigation regarding Wien Energie, which is owned by the City of Vienna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022