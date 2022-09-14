Six Pak nationals held with heroin worth Rs 200 crore off Gujarat coast; racket being run from Punjab jails

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard seized 40 kg of heroin worth Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat off the state's coast on Wednesday, officials said here.

Six Pakistani crew members on the boat and two Delhi residents who were supposed to receive the contraband were arrested, they said.

The drugs were being smuggled as part of a racket run by two traffickers including a Nigerian national currently lodged in jails in Punjab, said Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia. The two arrested Indians were identified as Sartaj Malik and Jaggi Singh alias Virpal Singh. Based on a tip-off received by the ATS, the fishing boat was intercepted in the Arabian Sea by a joint team of Coast Guard and ATS 40 nautical miles off Jakhau harbour in Kutch district, said DGP Bhatia.

As much as 40 kg of heroin that was seized, worth nearly Rs 200 crore, was meant to be transported to northern states like Delhi and Punjab by road after being offloaded with the help of Malik and Jaggy, he added.

Questioning of the eight accused revealed that drug traffickers Meeraz Rehmani and Ani Chief Obinna alias Chief (who is a Nigerian) were running the racket while sitting in prison, said Bhatia.

''While Rehmani is in Kapurthala jail, Obinna is in Amritsar jail. They were running the racket using WhatsApp and VOIP (Internet phone) calls. Earlier too, drug seizure in Gujarat was linked to Punjab jails,'' the senior police official said.

The Coast Guard said in a tweet that the apprehended Pakistani boat was named ''Al Tayyasa''.

In the Morbi drug seizure case of 2021, Gujarat police had found the role of Bharat Bhushan alias Bhola Shooter, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who was allegedly running the drug network from a Punjab jail, said Bhatia. Bhushan died in jail recently, he added.

