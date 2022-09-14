Left Menu

Freelance journalist attacked in Mumbai by drug addict

A 33-year-old freelance journalist was stabbed and injured by a man after the former asked him not to consume drugs in suburban Tilak Nagar, police said on Wednesday. Sheikh bore the grudge against Dubey and attacked him on Tuesday late at night with a sharp weapon, the official said.

A 33-year-old freelance journalist was stabbed and injured by a man after the former asked him not to consume drugs in suburban Tilak Nagar, police said on Wednesday. The victim, Mohan Dubey, had scolded Yusuf Sheikh a fortnight ago for consuming drugs with his friend. ''Sheikh bore the grudge against Dubey and attacked him on Tuesday late at night with a sharp weapon,'' the official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Krishnakant Upadhyay, zone six, said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder).

The accused is yet to be arrested, he added.

