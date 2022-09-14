Freelance journalist attacked in Mumbai by drug addict

A 33-year-old freelance journalist was stabbed and injured by a man after the former asked him not to consume drugs in suburban Tilak Nagar, police said on Wednesday. The victim, Mohan Dubey, had scolded Yusuf Sheikh a fortnight ago for consuming drugs with his friend. ''Sheikh bore the grudge against Dubey and attacked him on Tuesday late at night with a sharp weapon,'' the official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Krishnakant Upadhyay, zone six, said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder).

The accused is yet to be arrested, he added.

